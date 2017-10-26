LA State Police troopers ask you to leave drugs with them

You can get in on efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Louisiana State Police troopers want you to leave expired, unused or unwanted medications with them October 28. You can bring them to any State Police troop location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Troopers are doing this as a way to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The day is designed to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

The drop-off service is free and anonymous.

Click here to find a drop-off site near you.

