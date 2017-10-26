LA State Police troopers ask you to leave drugs with them

Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the White House Thursday afternoon as President Trump announced steps designed to reduce the opioid epidemic. Edwards called it a good first step.more>>
Louisiana State Police troopers want you to leave expired, unused or unwanted medications with them October 28.more>>
“Since January of 2016, we’ve really seen an uptick of opioid both overdoses and deaths,” says Dr. Jeffrey Elder. The opioid crisis has overwhelmed communities nationwide and here in New Orleans.more>>
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved an ambitious new pay raise plan which will also see a partial restructuring of the NOPD. But while police are praising the plan, the money is not yet secure.more>>
There is a push to limit the number of strip clubs in the Vieux Carre Entertainment District at City Hall.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.more>>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.more>>
