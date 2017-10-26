Michael Thomas upgraded to limited at Thursday practice - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Michael Thomas upgraded to limited at Thursday practice

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Michael Thomas returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday. Source: Nola.com
Good news for the Saints offense today, wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice on a limited basis. He missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Thomas has yet to miss a game this season.

Terron Armstead (shoulder) also practiced on a limited basis. Offensive line mate Larry Warford (abdomen) missed practice. The guard is expected to be out several weeks.

For the second day in a row wide receiver Willie Snead practiced fully. He missed last week's contest with a hamstring injury.

