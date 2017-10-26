After Vegas shooting, security tight for Jason Aldean at Champions Square

Concert goers couldn't hold back their excitement as they waited for gates to open Thursday at Champions Square.

It's Jason Aldean's first outdoor concert since the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip Oct. 1, when police say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd from a suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"I bought the tickets as a surprise for him and that was definitely the first thing on my mind," Catherine Pine said.

Catherine and Jonathan Pine drove in from Baton Rouge to see the show. The two say even with the recent tragedy in Vegas, it wouldn't keep them from the concert.

"That's how we are here, we're not going to let stuff bring us down. So, we're going to go out and have fun, the Louisiana way," Jonathan Pine said.

We talked to other concert goers who shared the same sentiment.

"I don't think we're in any jeopardy. If so, we wouldn't be here," said Tammy Richards.

"I'm not too worried about it. I feel like security's good, we're gonna be safe," said Ridge Ory. "We're here to have a good time."

Event organizers say metal detectors and bag checks have become standard procedure for shows at Champions Square, and this concert is no different.

Even so, New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison says they're continuously working to improve safety.

"We are always working, our special events section is working, to provide staff,” Harrison said. “We are at the Superdome in those events, and we are working to make sure those things are adequately staffed and respond to anything that could arise, so we are prepared for it."

Because Aldean's outdoor show is situated similarly to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas strip - with multiple windows and balconies overlooking the crowd - security staff at nearby buildings are also taking precautions. We spoke to officers at Ocshner, who tell us they closed off parts of the building for the concert and aren't letting people pass through.

It's exactly what people like the Pines are counting on.

"I don't have any doubt in my mind whatsoever that local law-enforcement, security are going to do their job," Jonathan Pine said.

