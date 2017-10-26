NOPD: Man, woman shot to death inside Holy Cross home

Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Last week, Drew Brees threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Concert goers couldn't hold back their excitement as they waited for gates to open Thursday at Champions Square. It's Jason Aldean's first outdoor concert since the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip Oct. 1, when police say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd from a suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.more>>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
