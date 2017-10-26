NOPD: Man, woman shot to death inside Holy Cross home

New Orleans police responded Thursday to a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 8:12 p.m. in the 900 block of Deslonde Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman inside a home. Each had been shot multiple times.

No further information was available. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.