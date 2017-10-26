NOPD working a double homicide in Holy Cross neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD working a double homicide in Holy Cross neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are on the scene of a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 8:12 p.m. in the 900 block of Deslonde Street.

No further information was available. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.  

