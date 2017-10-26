NOPD working a double homicide in Holy Cross neighborhood

New Orleans police are on the scene of a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.more>>
Concert goers couldn't hold back their excitement as they waited for gates to open Thursday at Champions Square. It's Jason Aldean's first outdoor concert since the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip Oct. 1, when police say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd from a suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel.more>>
Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the White House Thursday afternoon as President Trump announced steps designed to reduce the opioid epidemic. Edwards called it a good first step.more>>
Louisiana State Police troopers want you to leave expired, unused or unwanted medications with them October 28.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.more>>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.more>>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.more>>
