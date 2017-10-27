Shelby: Warm today, really cold tomorrow

Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible during the day, but rain chances will increase tonight ahead of our cold front. A few storms will be possible during the overnight hours. Then, it will turn sharply colder Saturday morning.

The skies will gradually clear on Saturday with windy and cold conditions. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day long despite the eventual sunshine.

Our coldest mornings will be on Sunday and Monday with 30s on the North Shore and 40s south of the lake. Highs on Sunday will stay in the 60s but probably reach the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

Halloween looks great for the kids on Tuesday evening. Dry skies and seasonably cool temperatures are on tap for trick-or-treaters.

Rain chances may increase late week with another storm system approaching.

