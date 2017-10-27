Shelby: Warm today, really cold tomorrow

The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Last week, Drew Brees threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
