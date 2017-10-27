Mayor Landrieu to announce 'major' Riverfront redevelopment projects

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.

The city is planning multiple redevelopment projects between Spanish Plaza and Crescent Park that promise contiguous public access to the Riverfront.

According to a news release issued by Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office, the projects will allow more access to the Riverfront.

Landrieu says the projects will further stimulate economic growth and redevelop in the area.

The details will be announced at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

