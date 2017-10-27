Mayor Landrieu announces 'major' Riverfront redevelopment projects

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu along with other elected officials announced their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.

The city is planning multiple redevelopment projects between Spanish Plaza and Crescent Park that promise contiguous public access to the Riverfront.

The projects include:

• Spanish Plaza - $7.5 million plaza renovation

• Four Seasons - $400 million Renovation of the World Trade Center

• Canal Street Ferry Terminal - $37 million state-of-the-art terminal

• Ferry Pedestrian Bridge - $7.3 million new pedestrian bridge

• Woldenberg Riverfront Park - $6 million park improvements

• Moonwalk Park - $3 million park renovation

• Esplanade and Governor Nicholls Street Wharves - $15 million conversion

• Crescent Park – $31.2 million

As part of the City’s commitment to resilience and sustainability, these riverfront enhancements contain features to reduce energy usage and reduce the effects of global warming. Some of the features include LED lighting upgrades, enhanced tree canopies and storm water management features.

This will result in a reduction of the heat island effect and reduction of light pollution.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.