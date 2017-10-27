Coast Guard searching for man who fell overboard in St. Bernard Parish

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Louisiana U.S. Coast Guard along with Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who fell overboard in a boating accident.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for the latest on this report on Fox 8 Local First-Morning Edition

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, a husband and wife were fishing on Bayou Bienvenue Thursday afternoon when the woman's husband fell off the boat into the water.

Officials with the Coast Guard said that they have had crews out all night searching for the boater.

The Coast Guard also said they are conducting a first-light search Friday morning with a separate crew.

This is a developing story, stay with us at Fox8live.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.