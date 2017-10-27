One dead, man and child injured in Almonaster Ave. crash

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Almonaster Avenue near Louisa Street.

Around 7:32 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident at the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a single vehicle crash involving a large tree.

According to NOPD, the male driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was seen traveling eastbound in the right lane on Almonaster Avenue.

At the same time, a red pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Almonaster Avenue.

The pickup truck, hit the left rear end of the Trailblazer, causing the Trailblazer to spin out of control and collide into a large tree located on the neutral ground.

A 4-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to NOPD. The male driver of the Trailblazer was also transported and is listed in stable condition.

The adult female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of her injuries, according to the report.

The male driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the deceased victim's name, upon completion of autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.