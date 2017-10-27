One dead, man and child injured in Almonaster Ave. crash

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Almonaster Avenue near Louisa Street.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
The Louisiana U.S. Coast Guard along with Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who fell overboard in a boating accident.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.more>>
Buffalo Wild Wings offered the trooper a year’s worth of free wings because of his actions, but he declined the offer because he is a public servant.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.more>>
