Cousins scores 41 points, Pels beat Kings 114-106

DeMarcus Cousins racked up 41 points and 23 rebounds in his return to Sacramento, helping the Pels win 114-106. The Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans in February. This was Cousins first appearance in Sacramento since the trade "It was pretty emotional. I was super nervous coming in," said Cousins to the AP. Cousins did all this damage to the Kings, without the services of Anthony Davis. The forward missed the contest with a left knee injury. He's currently ...more>>
Last week, Drew Brees threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career.more>>
The Pelicans will sign veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception.more>>
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.more>>
