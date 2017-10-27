Cousins scores 41 points, Pels beat Kings 114-106 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Cousins scores 41 points, Pels beat Kings 114-106

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Boogie scored 41 in a victory over his former team. Source: Nola.com Boogie scored 41 in a victory over his former team. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

DeMarcus Cousins racked up 41 points and 23 rebounds in his return to Sacramento, helping the Pels win 114-106.

The Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans in February. This was Cousins first appearance in Sacramento since the trade 

"It was pretty emotional. I was super nervous coming in," said Cousins to the AP. 

Cousins did all this damage to the Kings, without the services of Anthony Davis. The forward missed the contest with a left knee injury. He's currently day-to-day.

Jameer Nelson dropped in 18 points, with four 3-pointers, in only his second game with the Pels. 

The Pelicans improve to 2-3 on the season, and finished their West Coast road swing 2-1.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

