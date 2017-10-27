Victims shot to death in Holy Cross home identified

A man and woman who were shot to death in the Holy Cross neighborhood last night have been identified.

Melissa Decker, 23, and Vincent Magallanes, 19 were found at 900 Deslonde Street Thursday night around 8:12 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department said both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time.

