Victims shot to death in Holy Cross home identified

New Orleans police are on the scene of a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
A man and woman who were shot to death in the Holy Cross neighborhood last night have been identified.more>>
A man and woman who were shot to death in the Holy Cross neighborhood last night have been identified.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.more>>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>