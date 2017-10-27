Ben Franklin student gets perfect score on ACT, SAT

Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.

The National Merit Finalist credited many of her teachers at Ben Franklin with helping her to prepare for the college entrance exams.

“They made it a great learning environment for me and really encouraged my passion for learning,” said Maanasa. “Ben Franklin’s an awesome school and I feel very lucky to go there.”

At Franklin, Maanasa is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Science Olympiad, Quiz Bowl and Young Musicians Club. Outside of school, she is a violinist and section leader for the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra and is an active volunteer with Make Music NOLA, where she teaches violin to young students.

In addition to her extra-curricular activities and volunteer work, Maanasa loves to bake. She owns A Cupcake Odyssey, an online bakery that specializes in exotic cakes. Maanasa was also awarded an all-expense paid study abroad trip to Germany by the American Association of German Teachers for her outstanding academic accomplishments.

"This is an incredible accomplishment for one of our students,” said OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “Maanasa’s perfect ACT and SAT scores are a clear indication of her hard work throughout her academic career and the good work her instructors are doing. We look forward to seeing her continue to excel as she moves on to college."

OPSB board members, leaders from Ben Franklin High School and Maanasa’s parents joined Superintendent Lewis in honoring her achievements.

“Beyond this student’s outstanding scores, Maanasa is an incredibly poised and civically minded young woman,” said OPSB President John A. Brown, Sr. “She is one who proves that our schools are making progress toward better college and career readiness for all. We are excited and look forward to seeing other high level performers continue to come from Orleans Parish schools.”

The OPSB currently oversees 41 schools, including 20 networked Charter schools, 17 non-networked Charter schools, four network schools and one educational program for students in secure care facilities.

