Two charged with murder of LaPlace man

Two suspects in connection with February murder have been arrested, according to detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting resulted in the death of Andrew Jasmine, 29, of LaPlace.

Ahkemon Jacob Bardell Jr., 21, of Harvey, and Branden Clegg, 22, of Houston were arrested and charged as suspects in Jasmine’s murder.

Bardell was charged September 26 when he was already in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, according to the release from officials. He was booked with second degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm felony.

Bardell was transferred to the custody of the SJSO on Oct. 1 and is being held at the St. Charles Parish Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

Clegg was charged August 31 when he was already in the custody of the SJSO for a probation violation. He was booked with conspiracy to second degree murder and conspiracy to armed robbery.

He is being held in lieu of an $850,000 bond, according to SJSO.

The scene:

On February 15 deputies responded to a complaint in the 2000 block of East Frisco Drive in LaPlace in reference to a man not breathing.

Deputies and emergency services responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives learned Jasmine had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. The residence also had been ransacked.

Based on investigation, the motive for the shooting appears to be a premeditated robbery of Jasmine, according to the report.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be made. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

