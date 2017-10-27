Deputy fired after accusations of stealing drugs

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted a former sheriff’s office deputy.

Kenneth Szalajeski, 35, of Folsom, is charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of malfeasance in office.

Szalajeski is accused of seizing marijuana and other contraband from someone while acting in the capacity of a deputy, and later giving the marijuana to another private citizen on or about May 28, 2016, and on or about Oct. 25, 2016.

The sheriff’s office fired the suspect. He was arrested Thursday.

