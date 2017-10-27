Wisconsin man locked in beer cooler, stays and drinks

A Wisconsin man got locked in a beer cooler, so he did what he thought he had to do.

According to The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, a 38-year-old man was found by a gas station manager in the cooler when they went to open the store.

The man told police he went to buy beer and got locked inside around 11:50 p.m. the previous day, according to the paper.

According to the report, the man told police that he, "might as well stay and drink the beer."

One of the employees told police the man drank an 18 ounce bottle of beer, three cans of malt beverage, and had fallen and broke a stack of 30 can beer packs, according to the paper's article.

The man also did not pay for the beer he drank or broke, so he was issued a retail theft citation.

