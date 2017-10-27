Narcotics investigator arrested in prescription pill case

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Jordan Anthony Hollenbeck, 33, of Slidell, an investigator assigned to the narcotics unit, on three counts of malfeasance in office.

According to the indictment, Hollenbeck, a narcotics investigator, “established a relationship with an illegal prescription pill distributor in order to unlawfully receive narcotics for consumption” on or about Sept. 1, 2016.

He also is accused of giving information regarding one or more confidential informants to an illegal distributor of prescription pills for personal gain on at least two occasions earlier this year.

Hollenbeck’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was terminated, and he was arrested.

