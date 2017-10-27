Suspects face new charges in armored truck employee murder

Three men involved in an armored truck burglary that resulted in the murder of a Loomis employee now face additional charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, Deltoine Scott, 24, Jerome Kieffer, 24 and Armstead Kieffer, 53, were charged Thursday in a nine-count indictment Thursday.

The new indictment added charges for a 2015 Brinks armored car robbery against Deltoine Scott and Jerome Keiffer on top of the Loomis charges.

The victim, James McBride, died in May after being ambushed while servicing an ATM at Campus Federal Credit Union on Tulane avenue.

