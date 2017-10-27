Law enforcement announces new plan to fight violent crime

New Orleans area federal, state and local law enforcement agencies announced a joint effort to enhance and refine violent crime investigations in the New Orleans areamore>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
The projects include a $7 million renovation to Spanish Plaza and a new $37 million Canal Street ferry terminal.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Jordan Anthony Hollenbeck, 33, of Slidell, an investigator assigned to the narcotics unit, on three counts of malfeasance in office.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.more>>
