Law enforcement announces new plan to fight violent crime

New Orleans area federal, state and local law enforcement agencies announced a joint effort to enhance and refine violent crime investigations in the New Orleans area

They say the effort is a continuous intelligence operation which will focus on identifying New Orleans’ most violent offenders and highest risk neighborhoods.

The intelligence produced through this effort will create critical support to all over-arching federal, state and local efforts against violent crime in the New Orleans area.

Under Operation Joint Vigilance, law enforcement agencies say they will evaluate suspects, assessing their criminal status, and combine resources, while working side by side to remove those identified as most dangerous from the streets of New Orleans.

Joining forces in this violent crime reduction plan is the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Louisiana and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

