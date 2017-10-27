Mom remembers 1-year-old daughter as trial for suspected killers is set to begin

More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday. We spoke with Londyn's mother, who hopes she finally will see justice for her little girl.

"I have to stay strong for my two other kids," she said.

She tells us no amount of time eases the pain of losing a child.

"It's hard for me at times because we shared the same birthday. You never get over that feeling of your child not being there. It's hard," said Londyn's mother. "Londyn was beautiful, always smiling, and she loved to eat, she loved to eat, she was okay as long as she seen food."

Londyn Samuels was shot and killed on Aug. 29, 2013. The woman who was holding her at the time was also hurt.

"When I got to the hospital, I knew, I felt it from the time they told me, 'Just stay in this room, the doctor is going to come and talk to you.' I felt it, I knew my child was gone."

Police arrested Darnell Ramee and Keelen Armstrong for murder and attempted murder. Londyn's mother hopes they spend the rest of their lives in prison.

"I mean it's only right, you took an innocent child's life, she didn't do anything to anyone, she was innocent, she was a 1-year-old, just turned one and two and half weeks later she was murdered."

