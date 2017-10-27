David: Chilly weekend ahead

The strong cold front will move across Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast by Saturday morning. Skies will rapidly clear behind the front with gusty northwest winds. Even with the sunshine highs will remain in the 50s all day Saturday.

Sunday stays cool but it should top 60 degrees. Sunny weather will prevail into Tuesday of next week with a gradual warming trend.

By the middle and end of next week, clouds will be on the increase along with temperatures and humidity. A few showers will be possible by late week.

