Former STPSO deputies indicted on malfeasance, drug charges

The St. Tammany D.A.'s office has announced the arrest and indictment of two former sheriff's deputies on malfeasance in office and drug charges.

The arrests arose from events that happened while they were still deputies and come after lengthy investigations brought forward by a citizens group.

Kenneth Szalajeski and Jordan Hollenback are accused of using their positions to obtain drugs illegally, as well as other infractions.

"The first I heard about it was back in January of this year, and we began looking into it," said Terry King with the group Concerned Citizens of St Tammany.

King said they notified the FBI and the district attorney.

Szalajeski, 35, of Folsom, was indicted for seizing marijuana and other contraband from a private citizen while working as a deputy and then giving it to another citizen in May and October of 2016.

"We're pleased he was arrested but concerned it took as long as it did," said King.

The St. Tammany D.A. also says that 33-year-old Hollenbeck, a former narcotics investigator with the sheriff's office, was indicted for establishing a relationship with a pill distributor to illegally receive narcotics.

"It's our community, and we want every citizen to have safe and effective government in St. Tammany Parish," said King.

Hollenbeck is also accused of communicating information concerning one or more confidential informants to an illegal pill distributor for his own personal gain.

