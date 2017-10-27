Larry Warford out for Bears game, Thomas and Armstead full-go - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Larry Warford out for Bears game, Thomas and Armstead full-go

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Larry Warford will not play Sunday for the Saints. Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

To the surprise of no one, offensive guard Larry Warford will not play Sunday against the Bears with an abdomen injury. He's expected to be out several weeks.

On the positive front for the Black and Gold, Michael Thomas was a full-go at practice Friday. Thomas missed practice Wednesday.

Willie Snead and Terron Armstead also went full practice on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

