Endymion Crash Driver pleads guilty; victims give impact statements

Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.more>>
Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.more>>
“I guess I was lucky because I didn’t see it coming, but I remember everything,” says Allison Reinhardt. Victims of the Endymion parade crash had a chance to face the man accused of running them over along the Mid-City parade route last February.more>>
“I guess I was lucky because I didn’t see it coming, but I remember everything,” says Allison Reinhardt. Victims of the Endymion parade crash had a chance to face the man accused of running them over along the Mid-City parade route last February.more>>
More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday.more>>
More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday.more>>
Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.more>>
Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.more>>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.more>>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.more>>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.more>>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.more>>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.more>>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.more>>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.more>>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.more>>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>