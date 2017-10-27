Cantrell seeks ethics probe of DA over credit card controversy, Cannizzaro fires back

Mayoral Candidate Latoya Cantrell continues to be dogged by revelations of how she used her city council issued credit card. But Friday she pushed back by calling for the Louisiana Ethics Board to investigate Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who is publicly supporting her opponent.more>>
Mayoral Candidate Latoya Cantrell continues to be dogged by revelations of how she used her city council issued credit card. But Friday she pushed back by calling for the Louisiana Ethics Board to investigate Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who is publicly supporting her opponent.more>>
Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.more>>
Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.more>>
“I guess I was lucky because I didn’t see it coming, but I remember everything,” says Allison Reinhardt. Victims of the Endymion parade crash had a chance to face the man accused of running them over along the Mid-City parade route last February.more>>
“I guess I was lucky because I didn’t see it coming, but I remember everything,” says Allison Reinhardt. Victims of the Endymion parade crash had a chance to face the man accused of running them over along the Mid-City parade route last February.more>>
More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday.more>>
More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday.more>>
Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.more>>
Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.more>>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.more>>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.more>>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.more>>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.more>>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.more>>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.more>>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.more>>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.more>>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.more>>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.more>>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.more>>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.more>>