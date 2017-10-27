Entergy offers safety guidelines for people planning to crank home heaters

Mayoral Candidate Latoya Cantrell continues to be dogged by revelations of how she used her city council issued credit card. But Friday she pushed back by calling for the Louisiana Ethics Board to investigate Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who is publicly supporting her opponent.more>>
Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.more>>
“I guess I was lucky because I didn’t see it coming, but I remember everything,” says Allison Reinhardt. Victims of the Endymion parade crash had a chance to face the man accused of running them over along the Mid-City parade route last February.more>>
More than four years have passed since 1-year-old Londyn Samuels was murdered in Central City. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday.more>>
Yesterday, the Orleans Parish School Board honored Benjamin Franklin High School senior Maanasa Narayanamoorthy, who recently earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT exams.more>>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.more>>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.more>>
The National Archives late Thursday started making public about 2,800 JFK assassination records for the first time.more>>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.more>>
