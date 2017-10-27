Entergy offers safety guidelines for people planning to crank home heaters

Some people may wrap October using their heaters for the first time in months. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Some people may wrap October using their heaters for the first time in months.

Fire departments and heating experts recommend you make an annual inspection of your system part of your maintenance routine to ensure the system is safe.

Entergy notes newer systems need to be checked more often than older systems because they tend to deteriorate faster.

Click here for a breakdown of Entergy's home heating safety guidelines.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.