A Love Letter to New Orleans: Kim Holden

Dear NOLA,

My love for you is unconditional.

You gave me the sidewalk I learned to ride a bike on as a child.

You gave me lifelong friends from the old neighborhood.

You gave me my first job as a teenager.

You gave me that hot summer night for my first kiss.

You gave me the friendliest, most loving people in the world, not to mention the best food, music and culture around.

You gave me my first hurricane (the storm and the drink!), which was my first true test of resilience, my first break in television news.

You gave me my first NFL game, my first Super Bowl and Super Bowl win!

To this day, I literally can't drive down a street in this city without it invoking some special memory of the last five decades.

I could go on and on about every nook and cranny, every shortcut, every smell and every noise, but at the end of the day, it's the suffocating familiarity of this city that somehow continues to breathe new life into our love affair.

I've always known if you love New Orleans, it will love you back.

In my case, it's never-ending.

XOXOXO,

Kim Holden

