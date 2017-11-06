A Love Letter to New Orleans: Meg Gatto

Dear New Orleans,
Well, I must admit, you got me. When I first moved here over 15 years ago, as a freshman in college, I never thought I’d stay. In fact, I wasn’t even sure I liked you all that much. You were SO different from the Philadelphia suburb I came from.
But very quickly, things started to change. First, I discovered just how darn friendly people are here! I couldn’t manage to walk down the street without someone saying hello to me. It almost seemed strange at first, as a 17 year old kid, but I learned to embrace it. I also remember lots of people calling me “baby” which I had never been called before. Soon, I learned, that was a term of endearment!
Then, that food, oh boy, is the food good! But there was something else. At first it was hard to put my finger on but I think it can be best described as Joie de Vivre!
There’s a lot to love. From the streetcars that make St. Charles Avenue feel like a step back in time, to City Park with its majestic, towering oak trees and the soulful sounds that emanate from Frenchman Street. Finding something to do here is never a problem! Whether it’s slinging beads during a Mardi Gras parade, sipping on a purple drink on Bourbon Street, paddling a canoe along Bayou St. John, or marching in a second line parade, there’s truly something for everyone. I guess you could say, everybody fits in here, which is part of the charm.
I never would’ve imagined all those years ago that I could fall in love with a city; let alone, a city so far from home. But now, I can’t imagine being anywhere else. New Orleans has given me a fantastic job, a new set of forever friends, a man who I will soon share a life with, and it has taught me a lesson; never judge a book by its cover. Because now, New Orleans, is my home.
Meg Gatto
Follow Meg on Facebook
Follow Meg on Twitter
Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved
1025 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy.
New Orleans, LA 70125
(504) 486-6161
publicfile@fox8live.com
(504) 486-6161EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.