A Love Letter to New Orleans: David Bernard

I was destined to be a New Orleanian one way or the other. When I was a child, my parents came over from Houston to see the King Tut exhibit at NOMA. I thought Egypt was just about the most fascinating place on Earth, and when I found out New Orleans had landed that exhibit my intrigue for the city began to grow. In the early 80s I remember the Folger’s coffee commercials featuring Arnaud’s Restaurant. I thought New Orleans must be the most exotic place!

At the same time my Mom decided all her new furniture needed to come from Hurwitz Mintz. We might as well have moved here decades ago! Ultimately, why do I love New Orleans? The answer is quite simple and one you’ve probably heard many times: the people. I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve ever been to another place that is more welcoming. New Orleans is also about being different and celebrating individuality, which is something I can appreciate and embrace.

New Orleanians love their history and culture. The good, bad, absurd and comical. When you put it all together that’s what makes it home.

David Bernard

Follow David on Facebook

Follow David on Twitter

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved