NOLA 300: 8 classic songs with New Orleans in the lyrics

New Orleans has long been a muse for musicians no matter what genre and for good reason. New Orleans birthed Jazz and cultivated the Blues and Rock and roll. The Crescent City is a world musical touchstone and there are countless songs about it's virtues and vices.

We found 8 classic songs that feature New Orleans in the lyrics. These aren't just any songs, they are treasured compositions from some of the most important artists in the Rock and roll era. They range from one of the originators of Rock, Chuck Berry to none other than Bob Dylan.

Born on the Bayou - Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Wishin' I were a freight train, oh, just a-chooglin' on down to New Orleans"

Mr Bojangles - Jerry Jeff Walker

"Met him in a cell in New Orleans, I was down and out"

Honky Cat - Elton John

"About those high-class ladies down in New Orleans"

Johnny B Goode - Chuck Berry

"Deep down in Louisiana close to New Orleans"

House of the Rising Sun - The Animals (Georgia Turner)

"There is a house in New Orleans"

Tangled up in Blue - Bob Dylan

"So I drifted down to New Orleans"

Ramblin' Man - Allman Brothers

"I'm on my way to New Orleans this morning"

King Creole – Elvis Presley

“There's a man in New Orleans”