David: Clearing skies set stage for more hard freezes

Skies have cleared, setting the stage for more hard freezes over the next couple of days. The best chance for a hard freeze is north and west of the lake. The city will see moderate freezes with a few cold spots reaching hard freeze criteria.

The daytime will remain cold but sunny, with highs in the 40s.

A warming trend begins this weekend along with a chance for rain. Our next system is moving faster and it appears rain could move in by late on Sunday into Sunday night.

It will turn cooler on Monday, but not Arctic cold.

