The Gulf disturbance will bring torrential rains to Texas over the next couple of days. As that system moves west, high pressure will build into the area and decrease our rain chances.

Some passing storms are still possible on Tuesday with even drier conditions by the middle of the week.

By late week and the weekend it will be mostly dry and hot with just a stray storm.

