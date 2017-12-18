David: Final freezes tonight

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

One more night of freezes, mainly north of the lake and then a return to more typical January weather. The weekend will begin with a fair amount of sunshine before clouds move back in on Sunday. A strong storm system will move across the Gulf Coast Sunday night and Monday. Rain and a few storms are likely overnight and into Monday.

Saints Sunday should be mostly dry. At this time better rain chances appear to hold off until after the game.

There won't be much cold air behind this front and temperatures will more or less be normal for January. Our next chance for a major cold snap will come by Friday and the weekend.

