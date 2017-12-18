David: Hard freezes again Friday morning

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Our week-long cold snap is winding down, but we have yet another night of hard freezes for most of the area. Only the immediate coast and the metro lakefront will escape significant freezing conditions. Full freeze precautions are required once again.

The big thaw will begin in earnest on Saturday. While a freeze is likely Saturday morning for the North Shore the rest of the area should be around freezing or just above 32.

The next big weather-maker arrives Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain is likely and there could be a few storms as well.

Cooler air comes for the beginning of next week but it won't be Arctic cold.

