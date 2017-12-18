David: Some areas can expect snow and sleet

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

An area of sleet and snow will move across the area late this afternoon and this evening. All winter weather will end around midnight. Everyone should be home by 5 or 6pm and stay there for the remainder of the evening as bridges and overpasses may quickly become slippery especially north and west of the lake. The icy conditions may spread to the South Shore after 7pm as well.

A dangerous hard freeze will engulf both sides of the lake tonight and tomorrow morning. There is a high chance that pipes may burst in unprotected and cold vulnerable buildings and homes.

In addition, wind chills will make it feel like 5-15 degrees above zero. Full winter gear will be needed overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures on Wednesday will remain in the 30s with another hard freeze area wide by Thursday morning.

