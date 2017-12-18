Nicondra: Cold start to 2018

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Friday offered one fairly nice day with some sun finally returning. Unfortunately, it won't last long.

Clouds move back in Saturday. It will still stay mostly dry through most of the day with high temperatures reaching near the 60-degree mark.

Get the rain gear and the cold-weather gear ready to celebrate New Year's Eve on Sunday. Rain chances return. Fingers crossed that the model trends moving rain through during the day with much less chance of a shower during midnight fireworks shows pans out. Even if the rain moves out, it will still be very cold with temperatures already getting into the 30s during celebration time.

Much colder air settles in to kick off 2018. Heading into the holiday weekend make sure your home is prepared for winter. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs could stay in the upper 30s with even colder wind chills. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we are going to see pipe-bursting cold. Hard freezes look likely for both sides of Lake Pontchartrain Monday. Many will see a repeat on Tuesday night especially north of the lake.

