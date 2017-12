Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Get ready for more rain! Higher chance for widespread rain comes on Wednesday. Highs could struggle to get out of the 40's.

Clouds and a few showers with highs in the 50's are expected for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40's.

There is a chance we dry out late week/early weekend and see a few peeks of sun before rain chances return Sunday ahead of a very strong cold front.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.