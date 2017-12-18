Shelby: Bundle up, chilly day and light showers ahead

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Plan for another chilly one as light showers linger around this morning and clouds will likely hang out most of the day. After waking up to the upper 30s and low 40s, highs will stay in the 40s for highs today. Drier conditions are expected after lunchtime and into tonight.

Morning temperatures will start off in the 30s and 40s again tomorrow, but with some sunshine finally peeking through, temperatures could rebound into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will continue through Saturday.

Rain chances return on Sunday for New Year's Eve, and much colder air will be arriving to kick off 2018. Some of that cold air could arrive before the moisture moves out, allowing for a brief period of wintry mix in our northern parishes Sunday night/Monday morning. At this time, any accumulation looks unlikely, but there could be some dangerous traveling conditions early Monday.

Highs could be in the upper 30s and low 40s early next week with overnight lows dropping into the 20s on both sides of the Lake. Hard freezes look likely for those north of the Lake both Monday and Tuesday nights.

