Shelby: Flash Flood Watch in Effect

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon today as 2"-4" totals are possible in some areas with isolated higher spots due to training. Rounds of moderate to heavy rain will be possible during the commute this morning, but we will generally dry out by lunchtime. With many plants dormant this time of year, we could see higher runoff amounts than in the more active season when vegetation would soak up some of the water.

Drier conditions will take over later today, but clouds will likely stick around much of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s today and tomorrow, climbing to the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be relatively mild as well.

Our next cold front and rain chance arrive Thursday night. Temperatures Friday and over the weekend will only climb into the 40s with wind chills making it feel even colder. Overnight lows could dip to freezing or below on both sides of the lake this weekend.

