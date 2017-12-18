Shelby: Fog and showers may cause slower commute

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 AM and there are a few showers around this morning. We expect to reach the low 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with some showers. The best chance for rain comes tonight as the cold front crosses the area around midnight.

We should be mostly dry by Friday morning as cold air moves in behind the front. Expect windy conditions and highs only in the 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday during the transition, but we will clear out for the rest of the weekend. Low temperatures could dip to freezing on the south shore and into the 20s on the north shore Saturday through Monday mornings.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with highs in the mid 50s, but another big cool down is on the way for the middle of next week.

