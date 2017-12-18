Bruce: Cold Christmas night, wet mid-week

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

I hope you had a great Christmas! Tonight expect late clouds to develop as temps stay cold. Morning lows tomorrow will be in the low to mid-30s north of the Lake, and low 40s south.

The rest of the week won't be quite as nice. Clouds and a few showers return tomorrow. An even higher chance for widespread rain comes on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for highs all week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

There is a chance we dry out late week/early weekend and see a few peeks of sun before rain chances return Sunday ahead of a strong cold front.

