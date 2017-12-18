Shelby: Foggy conditions widespread for morning commuters

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Foggy conditions will be more widespread this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 AM for inland areas and 11 AM for marine areas. We will see mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day with only a stray shower or two. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, temperatures could reach the low 70s and showers will increase. There will still be many dry hours during the day, but a strong front will move through during the overnight hours bringing a line of heavier rain.



We should be mostly dry by Friday morning as cold air moves in behind the front. Expect windy conditions and highs only in the 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday during the transition, but we will clear out for the rest of the weekend. Low temperatures could dip to freezing on the south shore and into the 20s on the north shore Saturday through Monday mornings.

