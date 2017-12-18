Shelby: Get ready for a gradual warm up this weekend

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Temperatures are starting off colder this morning courtesy of clear skies. Once the sun comes up, highs will rise into the mid 40s. Tonight, hard freezes are likely again north and west of the lake. The south shore will see light to moderate freezes.

We'll see a gradual warm-up heading into the weekend with mostly sunny skies through Saturday. On Sunday, clouds will increase through the morning, and rain will be possible during the evening and overnight hours.

The rain should clear early on Monday and cooler air will move in. It doesn't look like an Arctic blast, though, with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.