David: Hard freezes continue

Hard freezes are expected area wide Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Sun returns on Wednesday allowing most of the area to try and break 40 degrees in the afternoon. The Arctic air will stick around into Friday with nightly freezes expected on both sides of the lake.

An area of low pressure will race along the coast tonight and could produce some snow flurries or even a snow shower. The best chance is south of the lake and even better ironically closer to the coast itself. No accumulations or travel problems are expected.

A warming trend will finally begin this weekend returning us to more typical early January weather.

