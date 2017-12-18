Shelby: Light showers and temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Expect more light showers across the area today with cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s and could even drop a few degrees during the afternoon.



Tomorrow will be chilly as well with cloudy skies and highs struggling to get out of the 40s, but we should be drier. Friday and Saturday will feature some peeks of sun and highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Rain chances return on Sunday and temperatures are expected to plummet to kick off the new year. Highs could be in the upper 30s and low 40s early next week with overnight lows dropping into the 20s!

At this time, it's too early to determine if the moisture will linger long enough on Sunday night for the cold air to move in and allow for some wintry mix in our northern parishes. Stay tuned!

