Shelby: Slightly warmer day ahead, but not for long

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with a slight warm-up in temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, clouds will increase, and most spots will stay just above the freezing mark.



Don't get too comfortable, as another strong cold front will move in tomorrow during the day. There will be very little moisture so only keeping a 20% chance for precipitation. Depending on the timing, that could mean a few flurries north, but no accumulations are expected as moisture values are very low.



Wednesday will be frigid with morning lows in the 20s on both sides of the Lake. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. We'll see a gradual warm up through the end of the week with some rain chances over the weekend.

