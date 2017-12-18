Shelby: Temperatures falling, expect freezing conditions tonight

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

We'll start off with clouds and falling temperatures this morning. Expect to be in the 40s most of the day with northerly winds making it feel like the 30s. Tonight, freezing conditions are expected on both the north and south shores.



Protect pets and plants and check on the elderly. Checking pipe protections north of the lake is a good idea as well. We are expecting temperatures to dip to hard freeze conditions north of the lake Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Besides the bitter cold returning to the area, sunny skies are expected this weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s each afternoon.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with highs in the mid 50s, but another big cool down is on the way for the middle of next week.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.