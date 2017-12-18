Shelby: Warmer day ahead, New Year starting off very cold

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and 40s again this morning with a chilly breeze. Expect to see some sunshine today! That will let temperatures climb into the mid-50s this afternoon. Overnight, we'll fall into the 40s on both sides of the Lake.

Clouds will build back in tomorrow, but we still expect to stay mostly dry. High temperatures will reach near the 60-degree mark. Rain chances return on Sunday for New Year's Eve, but trends this morning indicate most of the rain will fall during the day. This would mean only a few stray showers would remain as the clock strikes midnight.



Much colder air will arrive to kick off 2018. Heading into the holiday weekend make sure your home is prepared for winter. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs could stay in the upper 30s with even colder wind chills. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we are going to see pipe-bursting cold. Hard freezes look likely for those north of the Lake both Monday and Tuesday nights, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s on both sides of the Lake.

