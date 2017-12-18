Shelby: Week-long cold snap finally winding down

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

We're off to another chilly start, but our week-long cold snap is finally winding down. Highs will sneak into the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. Overnight, a hard freeze is still possible north and west of the Lake, but the south shore and coast will likely stay just above the freezing mark.

Highs will continue climbing into the mid 50s for tomorrow and mid 60s by Sunday. Expect more clouds around Sunday. For now, it looks like Saints tailgating will be dry, but some showers and storms are likely Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Slightly cooler air will come in late Monday and Tuesday, but it won't be Arctic cold.

