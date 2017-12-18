Shelby: Winter weather and freezes expected tonight

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon for most of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. This means periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain could make travel difficult this afternoon and evening.

Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and low 20s north and west of the Lake and mid 20s south of the Lake. Feels Like temperatures will be in the single digits. Take ALL freeze precautions including protecting pipes, pets, plants, and people. Frostbite and hypothermia are real threats if proper precautions are not taken.

While we'll start in the low to mid 40s, temperatures will fall back into the 30s during the afternoon hours with increasing northerly winds. Wind chills will make it feel like 20s this afternoon. Very cold conditions will last through Thursday.

Conditions rapidly improve by Friday with highs returning to the 50s. Even warmer weather is expected for the weekend with the threat of sea fog returning. Our next rain chance will be late on Sunday or Sunday night.

